Saturday, May 7 will be a special day for members of Beth-el African Methodist Episcopal Church of Fontana.
The church, which started 75 years ago, will be holding a mortgage burning celebration at 1 p.m. at 16262 Baseline Avenue.
The celebration will be overseen by the church’s pastor, Rev. Terrence D. Sims.
Pastor Sims is continuing the legacy of those who preceded him, including Rev. Francine Nelson Brookins, who was the pastor of Beth-el AME for 12 years. Brookins has now been elevated to the episcopacy as the 141st elected bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The church was first organized on May 19, 1947 in a small summer home of Al Nicols and his wife, according to the church’s website. Led by Rev. T.A. Patterson, the members purchased an acre of land on Baseline and the groundbreaking ceremony was held a few years later.
Once the church was built, the membership continued to increase and an adjoining acre of land was purchased. A parsonage was built on the property. Over the years, various improvements were made to the property. Eventually the parsonage became the home of the community outreach program. Through this program, the church conducted feeding ministries, clothing banks, youth assistance programs, and a host of community-building events.
Under the leadership of Rev. Morris Buchannan, Beth-el became “the place” to come when there were social ills plaguing the Fontana community.
In 2007, the City of Fontana began a street-widening project which required that the old church and parsonage be demolished. After a long legal battle, the city agreed to pay Beth-el AME $1.2 million as a settlement, and the church and parsonage were torn down.
After some difficult years, due in part to the recession, Beth-el AME was able to build and move into its new sanctuary on Christmas Day, 2011. The church obtained its permanent certificate of occupancy on Feb. 4, 2012.
Sims was appointed pastor of Bethel AME in August of last year. Previously, he was the pastor of Johnson Chapel AME in El Centro.
Sims has more than 20 years in ministry and more than 30 years of executive leadership, operations, and IT experience, coupled with four years in the financial industry. He is a graduate of Excelsior College and Herzing College, where he earned an AS in Computer Information Systems and a BS in Computer Information Science, respectively. He is currently attending Central Seminary, completing his Master of Divinity, with plans to begin doctoral work immediately thereafter.
He is currently employed as the chief strategy officer of a healthcare-based software company, where he initially served as chief operating officer for 12 years and oversaw the greatest expansion in the company’s 38-year history.
Sims has been married to his life partner, First Lady J (Jennifer) for nearly 30 years. They have a teenage son, Jacob.
