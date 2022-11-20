Ephesians New Testament Church will host its 16th Annual Thanksgiving Day Service on Thursday, Nov. 24.
The service will be at 8 a.m. at the church’s worship location, 9161 Sierra Avenue, Suite 110 in Fontana.
The one-hour service will offer music and a spoken word by Pastor Frank Price of Sunrise Baptist Church in Los Angeles.
“Everyone is welcome to come and ‘just say thanks’ to God for another year and all of His blessings,” said Bishop Emory B. James, the senior pastor.
For more information, call the Ephesians New Testament Church office at (909) 823-2310.
