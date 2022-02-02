Tonia Lewis, Fontana’s elected city clerk, announced on Feb. 2 that she is retiring due to health reasons.
Lewis was elected in November of 2006 and re-elected in 2010, 2014, and 2018.
“As a lifetime resident of Fontana, it has been an honor and privilege to have served as your elected city clerk for the last 15 years,” Lewis said in a news release issued by the city. “The office is the epitome of democracy in action, it is the responsibility of the city clerk to remain unbiased and uphold the integrity of that office.
“I’m humbled by the unwavering and amazing support I have received from my many constituents and supporters, therefore it is with a great deal of sadness that due to an ongoing health issue, I must in good faith, retire from the office of elected city clerk for the City of Fontana.”
She said that this has been an “unforgettable learning experience in ways too numerous to count.”
“I have had the privilege of working with a staff of dedicated, professional people who respond to requests for public records in a timely manner, providing agendas for the City Council, keep accurate records and handle the election process as directed by law. The city staff is always willing and available to provide assistance to our residents in a pleasant and composed manner; this is not always an easy task,” she said.
“I appreciate having been treated with dignity, respect and loving kindness from all of the departments that keep our city running smoothly. There are so many hardworking people whom I keep close to my heart. I wish I could name each individually, but I fear I might inadvertently leave someone out.
“Thank you all for allowing me this experience. It has been a fitting ending to my life of community service!”
"I have known Toni for a long time. Her commitment to this community, service and kindness is profound," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "She will be greatly missed."
