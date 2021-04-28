The Fontana City Council approved the development of a controversial warehouse project in southern Fontana during the April 27 meeting.
Despite the objections of more than 30 citizens during the public comments portion of the meeting, plans for the logistics and distribution facility and accompanying restaurant were supported by Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmembers Phillip Cothran, Peter Garcia, and John Roberts.
Councilmember Jesse Sandoval voted against the zoning change which is allowing the project to move forward.
The 194,212 square-foot warehouse will be built on about 8.68 acres of land on the southeast corner of Slover and Citrus avenues, directly north of Jurupa Hills High School and south of the Interstate 10 Freeway.
The Fontana Unified School District expressed concerns about the development because of its close proximity to the school.
Several residents stated they wanted a shopping center (which was the original plan for the location more than a decade ago) instead of the warehouse.
Warren said the developer, David Weiner, tried for years to bring in a shopping center but was unsuccessful.
"This council really wanted a commercial center on that land," Warren said. "But the market hasn't been there. And that's what drives these decisions."
However, Warren said she has been listening to the local residents' complaints, and that is why she insisted that the front area of the project must be reserved for a sit-down restaurant.
"This is an issue that is difficult," Roberts said, "but I think we have made a reasonable compromise."
Several warehouses in the southern part of the city have been given the OK in recent years, and Warren said they are beneficial because they bring in much-needed jobs for residents.
Sandoval has consistently opposed these projects, and he called this one an "environmental and traffic nightmare."
Warren, mentioning the possibility of "pending litigation" following the City Council's decision, asked Sandoval about his specific reasons for voting against the warehouse.
Sandoval said he is disturbed by all the traffic he will encounter when he will drive his grandchildren to a nearby elementary school after the facility is built.
He said members of the community have spoken, and the warehouse is "not good for Fontana."
"I disagree," Warren said. "I think we have taken every effort legally to keep people safe."
Sandoval was irritated by Warren's questioning of him.
"My vote is my vote, and your vote is your vote, but don't strike down my vote," Sandoval told her.
"I do not criticize your vote," Warren replied.
Local environmental organizations have said that warehouse construction is contributing to health problems for residents in the vicinity.
Garcia said he understood these concerns, but he said that this proposal met all the necessary environmental and health standards.
"We have to rely on science," he said.
The City Council, gathering in person even though the meeting was still only available to the public virtually, did not hear from any callers who wanted to defend the proposal. But Warren said she has spoken to employees at existing warehouses who are grateful for the opportunity to find work in Fontana instead of having to drive to far-off locations.
