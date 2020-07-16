The Fontana City Council unanimously approved a proclamation which declared racism to be a public health crisis during the July 14 meeting.
The proclamation says that the city "initiates and supports efforts that work toward promoting a fair and just society; ending racial and social disparities; eliminating barriers that reduce opportunities for residents of color; and meaningfully advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion."
The proclamation is in response to the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd, the demonstrations that ensued, and open discussions with community members, the city said.
"Fontana prides itself in being a diverse community, and I am determined to eliminate barriers that reduce opportunities for people of color. This proclamation is just the beginning. Change begins here in our great City," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
The proclamation stated that "according to the 2010 United States Census, 8.9 percent of residents of the City of Fontana identify as Black or African American, alone; 40.4 percent of the population identify as Hispanic or Latinx, alone; and 6.3 percent identify as Asian, alone." About two-thirds of Fontana residents identify as Hispanic of any race.
The City Council is multiracial and includes Jesse Sandoval, Jesse Armendarez, John Roberts, and Phillip Cothran in addition to Warren.
Fontana is following the lead of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, which in June passed a resolution stating that racism is a public health crisis.
Many demonstrations protesting Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer have taken place in Fontana as well as other area cities over the past several weeks.
Fontana's proclamation declared that racism is a social system with many dimensions that act on systematic, institutional and interpersonal levels. Racism causes disproportionately high rates of homelessness, incarceration, poor education, poorer health outcomes, and economic hardships, the city said.
The proclamation noted that "disproportionately higher rates of chronic disease, mortality, poverty, economic distress, and the adverse effects of health outcomes for African Americans and other racial minorities are widely recognized and documented, yet continue to persist throughout the United States."
The city also indicated that the "COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial and social inequities by disproportionately impacting communities of color."
