The Fontana City Council had a busy evening during its meeting on June 27.
Councilmembers approved two large commerce centers in the northern area of the city and also welcomed six new police officers, among other items.
However, the one issue that was on the minds of most of the residents who attended the meeting — abortion — was not on the agenda and was not formally addressed by the city leaders.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, more than 20 people spoke out against a Planned Parenthood facility that is being proposed for Fontana. Outside the chambers, a sign-waving crowd gathered to voice displeasure with the project, which has not been finalized.
The proposed Planned Parenthood facility would be located on the corner of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues and would provide a wide range of health services, including abortion.
----- THE COUNCIL did not face any opposition to the two commerce centers, but still, the final approvals were not unanimous.
• The Shea Industrial Commerce Center project will be located on about 11.1 acres north of Casa Grande Avenue and east of Sierra Avenue. The building will be almost 200,000 square feet. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval in opposition.
• The North Fontana Industrial Commerce Center Project will be located on about 19 acres south of Duncan Canyon Road and east of Sierra Avenue. This project will include two buildings totaling about 385,043 square feet. The vote this time was 3-2, with Councilmember Peter Garcia joining Sandoval to say “no.”
Councilmember Phillip Cothran had some questions about the projects, but he and Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmember John Roberts cast “yes” votes both times.
Six persons from the audience spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting in favor of the commerce centers, saying the projects would bring hundreds of jobs to the city.
This positive response was in sharp contrast to the strong opposition that the city has encountered while giving the OK to warehouses in the southern area of the city in recent years. Most of Fontana’s warehouses are located in the southern section.
----- ALSO during the meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 (with Sandoval voting no) on an item regarding the modification of an existing Southern California Edison transmission tower. The tower would get new wireless telecommunications equipment consisting of 12 panel antennas, 15 radio remote units and ground mounted equipment within a new lease area of about 200 square feet.
Two residents living close to the tower spoke out against the changes.
----- IN ADDITION, new police officers were sworn in by Warren.
Police Chief Michael Dorsey was pleased that Joseph Bueti, Tyrell Jones, Daniel Precie, Nicholas Straka, Brendan Whobrey, and Charles Yllan were added to the force.
Straka, a Fontana resident, was recruited from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Dorsey said.
The other five officers all graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy recently.
At the Sheriff’s Academy, Jones had the honor of being named the No. 1 overall graduate out of 93 graduates, and Bueti was the No. 1 overall physical fitness award winner, Dorsey said.
