One year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic exploded, causing disruptions to some services that had previously been routinely offered by public agencies.
Among the many resulting difficulties was the stoppage of in-person meetings inside the Fontana City Council Chambers. The city transitioned to a virtual system, which enabled residents to continue to watch the Zoom meetings remotely on the city's website or on KFON-TV.
Prior to the shutdown, residents had always been welcome to physically attend the meetings and briefly speak during the public comments time period. After the switch, the city, seeking to keep lines of communication open, permitted residents to leave a voice message or email, or call in during the live event.
As a result of the new voicemail capability, the number of residents sending in messages to be publicly repeated at the meetings went up substantially at times over the past several months.
In fact, at a Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 16 which included a discussion of a proposed new warehouse project in southern Fontana, more than 50 recorded messages were heard during the public comments portion, which lasted more than two hours. The Planning Commission then decided to postpone a decision on the warehouse until the March 16 meeting.
But this past week, the city announced that although residents could still call in to speak live during the time that meetings were being held, the option to leave a recorded public comment was being removed. City officials said this change was not made in order to inhibit civic participation, but some residents were nevertheless displeased.
"We believe this additional hurdle is meant to disenfranchise community members from being heard and push forward unwelcome and unhealthy projects," said Elizabeth Sena and Bobbi Jo Chavarria, representatives of local organizations that are opposed to the construction of additional warehouses. "We ask that the City of Fontana reinstate access to a voicemail option for public comments."
----- DURING the City Council meeting on March 9, several persons utilized the live call-in option, and many of them told the City Council that leaving a recorded message was much simpler and convenient and needed to be reinstated.
Outside the building, about a dozen protesters gathered on the sidewalk along Sierra Avenue, holding signs that indicated their opposition to the city's action.
"We want our voices heard and our community saved," said Sena, who is the leader of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition (SFCCC), a group which she said includes more than 100 residents.
At the meeting, Mayor Acquanetta Warren indicated that the city is becoming prepared to some day transition back to in-person meetings and will always value the input of the residents no matter the circumstances.
"Please do not think that we are trying to deter you from voicing your opinions," Warren said. "I'm glad that we're getting everyone involved; that's what we want -- civic engagement."
City Manager Mark Denny said that if San Bernardino County continues to see improvements in fighting COVID-19, the ability to reopen the meetings for in-person interaction could possibly take place by April or May.
"The first opportunity that we can get back into the council chambers, we will do so, and I anticipate that happening -- if the (coronavirus case) numbers continue to drop as they have been of late -- in the next month or two," Denny said.
When that occurs, the city will go back to its previous, traditional system of in-person public commenting, Warren said.
"Accommodations were made for that time period (when the coronavirus caused restrictions). It is time for us to begin to move forward with live interaction," Warren said. "We want to give people the opportunity to come to our meetings, and when that happens, we will not have voicemail, but we will continue -- if people cannot make it -- to accept letters and emails."
Warren added that apart from the city meetings, she regularly communicates online with residents who want to ask questions.
She also urged people who have concerns to call the city phone number at (909) 350-7600 during business hours so that they can be connected to staff members in the appropriate departments.
"We hear from residents all the time," she said. "You don't have to wait for a council meeting or a planning commission meeting. You can get your answers and put in your comments anytime."
