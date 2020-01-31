With the year 2020 under way, the Fontana City Council is continuing a trend that it began in earnest years ago: approving major warehouse projects in the city.
Four members of the City Council -- Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Jesse Armendarez, Phillip Cothran, and John Roberts -- have consistently voted in favor of warehouse proposals because they bring in much-needed jobs to the local area.
City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval has voted against allowing some new warehouses, expressing concerns about possible health, environmental, and traffic impacts that could result.
During the Jan. 14 meeting, the City Council approved the site and architectural review of a new 76,809-square-foot warehouse building. The facility will be located on 3.25 acres on the south side of Hilton Drive and east of Redwood Avenue in the northwestern area of Fontana.
The vote for this warehouse was 4-0, with Sandoval absent.
On some previous occasions, the City Council's actions in favor of warehouses were opposed by citizens who spoke at the meetings. This time, however, no persons voiced any opposition to the new building.
During the meeting, Armendarez said he looks at warehouses as "manufacturing opportunities."
"I'm proud to stand behind and support these types of projects because we need to create more jobs in our community and manufacturing jobs are really good paying jobs," he said.
Cothran said he initially had some reservations about the project, which is located in his district. He was concerned about increased truck traffic in the area between Foothill Boulevard and Baseline Avenue, but he talked to area business owners and residents and changed his mind about the value of "medium-sized warehousing."
"As long as it's done correctly and beautifully," Cothran said, "and it's going to have a use, then there's a need to go forward with it."
In 2019, the City Council approved four warehouse projects, including the huge and highly-controversial West Valley Logistics Center (WVLC) in the southeastern corner of the city. Two lawsuits were filed against the city because of the WVLC, one by San Bernardino County and the other by environmental groups (which was later settled out of court).
In 2018, three warehouse proposals were OK'd by the city, according to Planning Manager Orlando Hernandez. No approvals were made in 2017, Hernandez said.
