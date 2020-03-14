Out of an abundance of caution, the Fontana City Council on March 14 declared a local emergency to limit the risk of a coronavirus (COVID-19) spread and urge residents to follow safe health practices.
The City Council decided to limit exposure by closing all community and neighborhood centers through Friday, March 27, according to a news release.
With a possible extension to be determined, all of the centers will remain closed, including the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex.
As a result, all recreational programs, activities, classes and sports field rentals have been cancelled.
However, City Hall will operate as normal, along with the Community Services Administration Office and all public safety functions.
The declaration comes one day after President Trump declared a national emergency and makes the city eligible for state and federal funding, if needed.
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in San Bernardino County was reported on March 15, and the patient was being treated at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana.
“Our purpose is not to alarm people, but to establish processes and procedures that will limit exposure and remind everyone that together we can overcome this,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “This crisis is real, but it doesn’t define us. We’ll be fine, but we need your help.”
The City of Fontana is closely monitoring the evolving situation. Councilmembers said they are operating out of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, employees and visitors -- particularly the city’s senior citizens and other vulnerable populations.
The declaration follows Friday’s announcement by the Fontana Unified School District that schools will be closed for at least the next two weeks.
“This proactive move by our City ensures that as a community, we are vigilant in safeguarding ourselves -- and especially our most vulnerable populations," said Mayor Pro-Tem Jesse Armendarez.
Although the Fontana Community Senior Center will be closed, senior transportation services will remain operational, though limited to 10 passengers per vehicle.
The city will implement a home-bound meals program for seniors already registered in the program, and should have those details within the next week.
Other precautions include heightened sanitizing of all city facilities and restricting airline travel and out-of-region conference attendance for city staff.
In addition, the city is redoubling its public education efforts -- imploring all residents, employees and visitors to exercise responsible behavior and good personal hygiene.
----- THESE are simple steps you can take to keep yourself and others healthy.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
For additional information on impacted city operations, visit: readyfontana.org.
