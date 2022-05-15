The Fontana City Council rejected a citizen’s request to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision to approve a parcel map and design review for another warehouse in Fontana during the May 10 meeting.
The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval dissenting.
The warehouse issue is continuing to be a contentious one in Fontana, with supporters saying that warehouses bring in good jobs and opponents saying that the environmental costs are too high.
Back on March 15, the Planning Commission had given the OK for a proposed new industrial center on the northeast corner of the intersection of Santa Ana Avenue and Calabash Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
The center, totaling about 137,000 square feet, includes two potential office spaces totaling about 10,000 square feet, 26 warehouse dock doors, and one ground level door. The site plan includes 37 trailer parking spaces and 50 passenger car parking spaces. The site is located within the city’s Slover West Industrial District (SWD) of the Southwest Industrial Park (SWIP) Specific Plan.
Ana Gonzalez, representing the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, had several objections to the project and asked for the City Council to deny it. However, city staff said the warehouse met all the necessary standards and said it should move forward.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, members of LIUNA Local 783 praised the warehouse and thanked the City Council for bringing commerce and jobs to Fontana.
“This project is an opportunity to work close to home for us,” said union member Mario Gonzalez.
Elizabeth Sena, representing the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition, said that the warehouse will damage the community’s health and will increase truck traffic.
D.J. Arellano, a representative of the developer, Duke Realty, defended the project, saying it is environmentally friendly.
Sandoval said he is very concerned about the situation at the project site because two of his grandchildren live in the nearby area.
“We have trucks parked there all the time, idling; human waste is dumped on the ground, bottles full of human waste,” he said. “That’s going to be an increasing problem now with the building of this additional warehouse.”
Deputy City Manager Phil Burum said the land there has been zoned for industrial use for 40 years.
But Sandoval said: “If you have kids or grandkids, I don’t think you’d appreciate it if they built a big warehouse next to your house. The residents were there first before the warehouses were coming in, so they’re being impacted by this high traffic. The issue I have is that a lot of you don’t go down there, a lot of you don’t visit there; I do.”
Mayor Acquanetta Warren responded by saying: “It should never be assumed that the rest of us don’t go and drive around our town, because we absolutely do. Everyone up here loves Fontana. We’re not just stuck in one spot, and no one can claim that we are. We all drive around. We all have family and friends all over town.”
Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia made a motion to deny the appeal. John Roberts seconded the motion, and Warren and Phillip Cothran joined in to vote with the majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.