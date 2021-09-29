The Fontana City Council voted on Sept. 28 to deny an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a design review for a proposed warehouse in southern Fontana.
Back in July, the Planning Commission moved forward the development of an approximately 4.07 acre site with a proposed warehouse building totaling about 92,433 square feet on the northwest corner of Valley Boulevard and Catawba Avenue.
An appeal of that decision was filed by Janet Meza and endorsed by the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition and the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, groups which have opposed the increase in the number of warehouses in the city.
The City Council voted 4-1 in favor of rejecting the appeal. Councilmember Jesse Sandoval, who has consistently voted against bringing in more warehouses, cast the no vote.
Several people representing both sides of the issue spoke during the lengthy public comments portion of the meeting.
A group of students said that warehouses are good for the city and promote economic growth.
In addition, union workers said that high-paying jobs are created due to the warehouses.
But some residents of southern Fontana were not pleased with having a proposed warehouse project located near Poplar Elementary School and homes.
“The air quality in the city of Fontana is worsening, our streets are more congested, and we are seeing development that doesn't take into consideration the needs of our local community,” said Elizabeth Sena, co-founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition.
