The latest warehouse drama in Fontana followed a familiar script.
Once again, the Fontana Planning Commission gave its approval to a warehouse project, then a citizen appealed that decision, and then the City Council denied the appeal.
The Redwood Industrial Center was allowed to move forward on Oct. 26 when the City Council voted 3-1 in favor of the applicant. Councilmember Jesse Sandoval voted no and Councilmember Phillip Cothran was absent.
Back on Aug. 17, the Planning Commission OK’d a new warehouse building totaling about 247,786 square feet on the northeast corner of the intersection of Washington Drive and Redwood Avenue, just north of the Interstate 10 Freeway.
The warehouse would include a maximum of two potential office/mezzanine spaces of about 4,000 square feet each, 34 warehouse dock doors, two ground level loading doors, 117 automobile parking spaces, and 50 trailer parking spaces.
The Planning Commission’s decision was appealed by Ana Gonzalez on behalf of the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), a group which has consistently opposed the City Council’s endeavors to welcome more warehouses, particularly in the southern area of the city.
Gonzalez disapproved of the project due to concerns about air quality and the repercussions on residents’ health.
A city staff report said that the Redwood Industrial Center, located in a large commercial and industrial area, would not “generate air pollution that results in a substantial adverse effect on the environment or a substantial risk to health.”
In fact, the applicant is willing to accept additional voluntary conditions in an effort to be more environmentally friendly, the staff report said.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Elizabeth Sena, founder of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition, said she was disappointed that additional warehouses are continuing to be built in the city and asked for a moratorium on these types of projects because of the negative cumulative effect they could have on residents.
“I really thought that my concerns were going to be heard, and time and time again, my concerns fall on deaf ears,” Sena said.
However, several members of the Laborers’ International Union of North America spoke in favor of the project, saying it creates good jobs which are much needed in Fontana.
One of the union members, Jose Garcia, said Fontana has become “the hub for warehouses, and we should embrace that.”
