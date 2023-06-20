Fontana residents are well aware that some motorists travel at unsafe, high speeds on certain city streets.
So the solution is: Raising the speed limit in those locations even higher?
For now, city leaders said: No.
Members of the Fontana City Council on June 13 discussed a proposed ordinance that would have amended the speed limits in various zones, and ultimately they decided to postpone a decision on the issue.
Jeff Kim, the city’s engineering manager, said in a presentation that the city wanted to amend the current speed limits that were adopted in 2017.
Kim said that in accordance with the California vehicle code, local municipalities have the power to increase or decrease speed limits for local thoroughfares, but they need to conduct an engineering and traffic survey (using radar or other means) once every seven years in order for the changes to be put into effect, and 85 percent of the drivers must be voluntarily complying with the law.
Councilmember Phillip Cothran was worried that the new ordinance would encourage motorists to drive faster on some streets, and therefore he refused to support it. He referred specifically to an area in Coyote Canyon in northwestern Fontana, where a park and fire station are located.
“I have problems with kids racing up and down there all night; why would I want to make it so that they can go faster?” Cothran asked.
The ordinance would increase the speed limit on that road from the current 40 miles per hour to 50 mph because drivers’ average speed, according to the recently-completed survey, is 55 mph.
In the staff report, the changes were deemed to be “reasonable” and “justified.”
Kim said that speed limits that conform to the vast majority of driver speeds are safer than ones that don’t. The 85th percentile needs to be the basis of the speed limit, so it needs to go up in this case, although not necessarily as high as 55.
Kim said that there are currently “not any significant collision problems” at that location.
In addition, if the 40 mph speed limit were to be maintained and a driver was cited by police for going 50, the ticket would not hold up in court because 85 percent of the motorists go that speed.
Nevertheless, Mayor Acquanetta Warren said she also was concerned about the situation. “We’ve got real issues with speeding right now,” she said.
So the City Council decided to have Kim and his staff conduct another traffic survey and report back so that a final decision could be made at a later date. Kim said the new survey could be completed within two or three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.