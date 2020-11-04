During the Nov. 3 election, Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval faced several challengers for his Fontana City Council seat and was the target of a negative mailer that was sent to voters.
But on the morning of Nov. 4, Sandoval still emerged as the leader in the unofficial results issued by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
Sandoval, seeking his third four-year term, garnered 2,463 votes (32.31 percent of the total) in the District 2 race.
Sophia Holguin was next with 1,728 votes (22.67 percent), while Priscilla Linares had 1,556 votes (20.41 percent) and Jesse Cerda had 1,449 votes (19.01 percent). Jenique Sanders had 417 votes (5.47 percent).
Sandoval, whose wife Mary is a member of the Fontana School Board, had been endorsed in the election by Congresswoman Norma Torres, State Sen. Connie Leyva, Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez-Reyes, the Democratic Central Committee, and other groups.
On some issues, particularly in regard to economic development, he has been a lone voice on the five-member City Council in opposition to Mayor Acquanetta Warren and her three allies. Sandoval opposes the increasing number of warehouses being built in Fontana, saying that he wants to work toward bringing in better jobs that provide higher salaries.
One of Sandoval's priorities is public safety.
"While our Police Department is doing an overall outstanding job, there is always room for improvement and growth. It is important to look at the community demographics and build a police force that can relate and understand the community's needs and reflect on the diversity and strength," he said prior to the election.
