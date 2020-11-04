No doubt about it: Peter Garcia was the overwhelming winner in the race for the Fontana City Council District 3 seat.
Garcia, who had been a member of the Fontana School Board the past four years, received more than half of the total votes cast in the six-candidate race in the Nov. 3 election.
Garcia had 4,163 votes in the final unofficial results released by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on the morning of Nov. 4.
The closest competitor was Erick Lopez, who had 1,168 votes. Amy Malone had 941 votes, followed by LaShunda Martin with 756, Linda D. Richardson with 673, and Dawn Dooley with 535.
Garcia takes over the seat vacated by Jesse Armendarez, who attempted to become the San Bernardino County 5th District supervisor, but Armendarez lost to Joe Baca Jr.
Garcia is the executive manager/scientist for California Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control.
He already has much first-hand knowledge of City Hall because he was a member of the Fontana Planning Commission for eight years prior to his one term on the School Board.
Prior to the election, Garcia said that his top three priorities would be maintaining public safety, combating homelessness, and ensuring economic development.
"I will review the Fontana Police Department’s strategic plan, and meet with Police Chief Billy Green to discuss Police Department resource needs and other challenges to effectively policing the community. I will then work collaboratively with our mayor and my fellow Council members to address any potential shortfalls," he said.
Garcia was endorsed by Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmembers Phillip Cothran, John Roberts, and Armendarez.
He also received endorsements from the Fontana Police Officers Association, Fontana Chamber of Commerce, and other pro-business groups.
