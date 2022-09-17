The Fontana City Council honored several city employees during special presentations on Sept. 13.
The Department of Innovation and Technology recognized the following Employees of the Year:
• Allen Fincher, Infrastructure Team;
• Angel Gonzales, Development Team;
• Dylan Mansfield, Service Desk Team;
• Elias Rex, GIS Team;
• Stephen Pendleton, Business Analyst Team.
Director of Innovation and Technology Jennifer Barcenas gave each of the workers an award during the meeting.
----- IN ADDITION, Taylor Starling was named the Human Resources and Risk Management Department Employee of the Year.
Starling, a human resources specialist/Police Department liaison, was honored by Director Rakesha Thomas, who also told attendees at the meeting that Sept. 26 will be celebrated as Human Resources Professional Day.
