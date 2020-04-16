The April 14 Fontana City Council meeting was historic because it was the first time the meeting had been conducted remotely using Zoom technology.
The city had previously announced on its website that due to the evolving situation with the coronavirus and the health recommendations for social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control, members of the general public were "encouraged to watch and participate from the safety of their home."
The meeting could be viewed on local cable station KFON, Channel 3 and was streamed live at https://fontanaca.swagit.com/live.
"We are holding this regular meeting by telephone and electronically in compliance with the governor's executive order, and we have been given the recent public health directives limiting public gatherings due to the threat of COVID-19," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren.
The five members of the City Council participated in the meeting individually from remote locations, leaving the Council Chambers empty.
The video of the meeting did not have any major technical glitches.
Members of the public were allowed to submit comments via e-mail at publiccomments@fontana.org. Five people sent emails which were read during the public comments portion of the meeting.
The only item under "New Business" was the amending of the director of emergency services’ proclamation of the existence of a local emergency, which was unanimously approved.
