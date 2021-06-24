When the Fontana City Council recently approved the development of a controversial warehouse project that is located next to a school in southern Fontana, local resident Elizabeth Sena was so saddened that she decided to raise funds to file an appeal of the decision.
On June 22, the City Council heard the appeal -- and also heard from dozens of concerned citizens during an extremely long meeting -- but decided to support the project again anyway.
On the first night that an in-person public meeting could be held since early last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, the City Council voted 4-1 to deny the appeal of the Planning Commission's April decision in favor of construction of the warehouse on Slover Avenue, just north of Jurupa Hills High School. City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval cast the no vote.
Sena, who described herself as a Fontana resident, mother, health care worker, and founding member of the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition (which pledges to "stop the warehouses"), said she raised $315 through crowdfunding for the appeal.
"The basis for my appeal is a recent scientific study that finds that the air quality and health issues that affect people of color are directly linked to the surge of warehouse development," Sena said during the public comments portion of the meeting.
However, City Councilmember Peter Garcia, who is also a scientist with the California Environmental Protection Agency, said he reviewed the study and came to the conclusion that in this specific case, nearby residents (including the students at Jurupa Hills) would not suffer detrimental environmental effects due to the warehouse.
"I know there's a lot of concern," Garcia said, "but I really think we really need to follow the science on this one, and at the end of the day, I think the city did its job in evaluating those impacts, and that the impacts are not at a significant level and we are following all the federal, state, and local regulations."
Sandoval responded by mentioning the problem of increased traffic.
"Science is one thing, but reality is another. The reality is that people that live there and drive there are impacted by truck traffic," Sandoval said.
In recent years, Sandoval has been consistently speaking out about what he considers the negative cumulative consequences that have been created by the increasing number of warehouses in the southern area of the city.
He told Garcia: "I think you're looking at one project rather than all the projects that are affecting the community in Southridge."
Garcia was joined by Mayor Acquanetta Warren and City Councilmembers John Roberts and Phillip Cothran in denying the appeal.
They were supported by several members of Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 783, who attended the meeting and defended the warehouse project because it will be a source of good, high-paying jobs for them.
Jose Garcia, a 33-year-member of LiUNA, indicated that he wanted to dispel the notion that everyone in Southridge opposes the warehouses.
"We are part of this community," Jose Garcia said. "We're here for this community and its future."
Some of the residents who objected to the project said they sympathized with the union, but at the same time they said that after the warehouse is built, the only jobs at the location would be relatively low-paying and could be wiped out eventually by automation.
This warehouse has been one of the most contentious issues to come before the City Council in several years. In addition to the 12 letters in support of the appeal, several people spoke during the in-person meeting and 27 others provided virtual comments, causing the warehouse hearing to last almost until 11 p.m. The meeting itself went on past midnight.
At the end, Sena said she was "heartbroken" that the appeal was denied, but she pledged to keep working to try to stem the tide of warehouse development in Fontana.
