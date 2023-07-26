In a decision which surprised many onlookers, the Fontana City Council voted 3-2 against allowing three new warehouses to be built near a high school in southern Fontana.
Councilmembers Peter Garcia, John Roberts, and Jesse Sandoval cast the “no” votes during the July 25 meeting.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmember Phillip Cothran said they were in favor of the project, with modifications.
The controversial proposal would have enabled three industrial commerce center buildings totaling 540,849 square feet to be constructed on about 29.4 acres between Citrus and Oleander avenues, north of Santa Ana Avenue, and south of Jurupa Hills High School.
In 2021, the City Council voted 4-1 (with Sandoval in opposition) in favor of a large warehouse on the north side of the school.
This time, Roberts and Garcia decided instead to reject the new project, which would have changed the land use designation from residential to general industrial.
Some members of the audience, who had been urging city leaders for years to stop approving more warehouses in the southern end of the city, erupted in applause when the vote was announced.
Sandoval has consistently voted against the warehouses, saying they cause traffic and pollution problems.
During the public comments portion of the lengthy meeting, Michael Townsend read a statement from Assemblymember Eloise Reyes (D-Colton) stating her opposition to the proposal.
Some persons in the audience, including members of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce and local union workers, spoke in favor of the warehouses.
Warren, who has repeatedly defended warehouse development, said the projects bring in good-paying jobs for Fontana residents.
----- ALSO during the meeting, the City Council voted 4-1 to give the green light to the Heights at Southridge Project, a proposed development of 255 condominium units (147 detached cluster home units and 108 detached stub drive units) in southern Fontana.
The project includes various amenities and a public park within a 54-acre area south of Village Drive and east of Live Oak Avenue.
Sandoval voted against the project.
----- IN ADDITION, the City Council approved a Downtown Core Project which would eventually make major changes to downtown Fontana.
The project, which would be bordered by Foothill Boulevard to the north, Randall Avenue to the south, Juniper Avenue to the west, and Mango Avenue to the east, would allow higher density residential and mixed-use development along with the ultimate creation of a pedestrian plaza in the downtown area.
We have enough warehouses to last us a long time they keep building these things about any regard to the people living there. At least they got it right this time but the mirror as always is pro Warehouse which is not good for our environment here.
