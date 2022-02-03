The Fontana City Council has unanimously approved a Municipal Code amendment to include the "Industrial Commerce Centers Sustainability Standards" regarding air quality, the city said in a news release.
This amendment adds environmental and building requirements that reach beyond the current federal, state and regional requirements in an effort to reduce air quality impacts attributable to industrial commerce center development, the city said.
Among the standards included in the ordinance, which was approved on Jan. 25:
• Anti-idling signs are required to be posted at warehouses to stipulate a 3-minute idling restriction
• Facility operators are required to establish and enforce a truck routing plan
• Signs and drive aisle pavement markings are required to clearly identify the internal circulation pattern
• Plug in outlets are required for all loading docks that serve TRU’s (Transport Refrigeration Units), preventing further unnecessary idling
• Signs are required to be in public view with contact information for a designated representative of the building operator and South Coast Air Quality Management District
• Zero emissions standards for "yard equipment"
"This ordinance is more restrictive and environmentally progressive than other cities in the region because we are taking it very seriously," said Deputy City Manager Phil Burum. “While Fontana won't solve the problem on its own, we can certainly lay the groundwork for others to follow suit."
The City Council took this action after being heavily criticized for approving several warehouse projects in the southern area of the city in recent years.
In 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against Fontana, challenging its approval of the Slover and Oleander Warehouse Project. In the lawsuit, Bonta argued that the city’s limited environmental review of the project and its failure to appropriately analyze, disclose, and mitigate the project’s environmental impacts violates the California Environmental Quality Act.
Other cities in the Inland Empire such as Chino have passed moratoriums on warehouse development. San Bernardino considered the idea but fell one vote short of approving a moratorium.
So far, members of the Fontana City Council have given no indication that they plan to limit the number of warehouses that are being built in the city. Council member Jesse Sandoval has repeatedly opposed the warehouses but has been voted down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.