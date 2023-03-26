The Fontana City Council will discuss a request by a community member to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision to allow the proposed development of a large commercial retail center in northern Fontana to move forward.
The center, which would include a new In-N-Out restaurant on the northwest corner of South Highland and Citrus avenues, has drawn praise as well as some criticism from area residents.
The City Council will take up the issue during the meeting on Tuesday, March 28.
Back on Jan. 17, the Planning Commission voted 3-0 in favor of the project, which would be located on an 8.9 adjusted gross acre site, just south of the Route 210 Freeway.
As part of the project, the applicant is seeking to include a banquet hall, dual branded hotel, and restaurant/retail building in addition to the In-N-Out.
A few persons who spoke during the public comments portion of the Planning Commission meeting said they opposed the project at the busy intersection.
However, Andrea De Leon, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, said the development would produce many jobs for local residents.
On the Herald News Facebook page, Ransom Ballard commented: “It’s about time we get an In-N-Out where I live because I’m tired of going far for that.”
Carrie Gould Pincott commented: “In-N-Out is what we need in North Fontana, but gosh, Citrus/Highland is a mess.”
“Traffic is horrible in that area,” commented Erika Carranza. “I can only imagine how busy it will be after.”
