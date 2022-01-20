The Fontana City Council is holding hearings to receive public input on where district lines for City Council members should be drawn.
The public is encouraged to review the draft maps prior to the upcoming public hearing, which will take place during the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. This will be the third of four public hearings on redistricting.
Every 10 years, districts must be redrawn so that each district is about equal in population. This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each of the four City Council members represents about the same number of constituents (the vote for the fifth member, the mayor, is city-wide).
The proposed maps can be seen at: https://www.fontana.org/3432/Redistricting-2021
The fourth public hearing will be held on March 8. The next election for City Council members will be in November.
Persons who have questions or comments on the maps can email redistricting2021@fontana.org.
