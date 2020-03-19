The Fontana City Council will be holding its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 24, but there will be some modifications because of extraordinary circumstances.
Due to the evolving situation with the coronavirus and the health recommendations for social distancing from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the general public is encouraged to view the meeting remotely and submit public comments via e-mail.
Residents may attend the meeting in the City Council Chambers, but due to social distancing requirements, seating will be very limited.
The meeting can be viewed:
• On local cable: KFON Channel 3
• Streaming online: https://fontanaca.swagit.com/live
Residents are urged to consider submitting public comments via e-mail at publiccomments@fontana.org.
Any public comments received by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be provided to the City Council. Public comments of no more than three minutes will be read into the record.
For those who choose to attend the meeting to share comments, three minutes will be provided to do so.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.fontana.org.
