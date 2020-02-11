Mail ballot drop-off box

This is the mail ballot drop-off box at the City Clerk's Office at Fontana City Hall.

As an official mail ballot drop-off location, residents can bring their mail-in ballots to the City Clerk's Office at Fontana City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue, for the 2020 presidential primary election.

Ballots can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last day to drop off mail-in ballots is Tuesday, March 3.

Those who are voting by mail will place their ballots inside the official return envelope and sign their name, address, and date on the envelope before dropping it off. No postage is necessary.

Some key primary election dates are:

Tuesday, Feb. 18 -- Voter registration deadline

Wednesday, Feb. 19 -- Conditional voter registration begins

Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Deadline to apply to vote by mail

Tuesday, March 3 -- Election Day

For more information, call (909) 350-7602.

