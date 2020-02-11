As an official mail ballot drop-off location, residents can bring their mail-in ballots to the City Clerk's Office at Fontana City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue, for the 2020 presidential primary election.
Ballots can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last day to drop off mail-in ballots is Tuesday, March 3.
Those who are voting by mail will place their ballots inside the official return envelope and sign their name, address, and date on the envelope before dropping it off. No postage is necessary.
Some key primary election dates are:
Tuesday, Feb. 18 -- Voter registration deadline
Wednesday, Feb. 19 -- Conditional voter registration begins
Tuesday, Feb. 25 -- Deadline to apply to vote by mail
Tuesday, March 3 -- Election Day
For more information, call (909) 350-7602.
