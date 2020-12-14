In response to the state's stay at home order which was announced in early December, the Fontana City Hall lobby will be closed to the public; however, it will be still available via phone and email.
The Development Services Organization (DSO) office will be open by appointment only until further notice. Staff will be on-site during normal business hours to carry out essential duties.
Services for City Hall and the DSO are as follows:
----- CITY HALL
• Business Licenses
Applications for specific business licenses can be found online at https://www.fontana.org/262/Customer-Services and mailed with payment to: 8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
For questions or more information, contact tvaldez@fontana.org or aalvidrez@fontana.org. Persons may can also call (909) 350-6561 or (909) 350-7675.
• Dog Licenses
At this time, payments via check, money order or credit card (except American Express) can be accepted. Payment and related documents can be left in the drop box located at the back of City Hall. To pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679. Related documents include a copy of both the rabies certificate and spay/neuter certificate with the veterinarian's signature.
• General Billing
Mail in payment with customer or invoice number on it to: 8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
Or to pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679. For general billing questions, contact msolberg@fontana.org or (909) 350-7683.
• Sewer Bills
Mail in payment with account number or service address to: 8353 Sierra Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
Or to pay by credit card, call (909) 350-7679. For billing questions, contact dlambrich@fontana.org or (909) 350-7670.
• Parking Citations
Citations can be paid online at citationprocessingcenter.com and credit card (except American Express) by calling (909) 350-7679. For citations that require proof of corrections, contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7700 for information and then mail in payment.
• Passports
The City of Fontana’s passport services are no longer provided. For passport information, contact the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 / 1-888-874-7793 (TDD/TTY).
----- DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ORGANIZATION (DSO)
The DSO lobby is open by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled via email to dsoappointments@fontana.org or by calling (909) 350-7640.
The following departments are available by appointment through the Development Services Organization:
• Community Development (Planning, Building and Safety and Fire Protection District)
• Engineering
The Human Resources lobby, Community Services Department lobby, Public Works Department lobby, and Police Department lobby remain closed to the public.
