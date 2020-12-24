In observance of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, the administrative offices at Fontana City Hall are now closed and will reopen for normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 4.
The buildings will stay closed because of the modifications announced as a result of the increased concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting back on Jan. 4, DSO visits will be by appointment only and City Hall will be available by phone and email.
