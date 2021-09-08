Mark Denny has announced his resignation as Fontana’s city manager after 17 months on the job, the city said in a news release on Sept. 8.
Denny, who had become the city manager in April of last year, has accepted a position in the private sector, closer to his home in San Clemente. His final day in Fontana will be Oct. 14.
“Mark arrived in Fontana in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown and has shown extraordinary poise and leadership in guiding our City Hall team through some very difficult months,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “We’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to work with such a dedicated professional and look forward to staying in contact with him as takes this next step in his career journey.”
Warren said a search for the next city manager will begin immediately.
Denny said his time in Fontana has been a highlight of his career.
“I’m excited about Fontana’s future and am so very grateful to the City Council, Mayor Warren, the team here in City Hall and our residents and businesses for all the support they’ve given me. Together, we’ve made some amazing progress in the face of historic external challenges,” Denny said.
Denny came to Fontana after serving as city manager for Dana Point and, prior to that, as chief operating officer for Orange County.
Denny, who was receiving an annual salary of $297,675 in Fontana, was the replacement for Ken Hunt, who served as city manager for 20 years before suddenly retiring in 2019. Hunt is now the chief of staff for 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.