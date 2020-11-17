Fontana CityLink will be holding a Thanksgiving food basket distribution on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies let at 16815 Spring Street in the downtown area.
Coordinator Anna Ulibarri said CityLink is planning to give out food to 1,000 households.
Because of COVID-19, the event will be a mobile distribution. There is no registration required. Participants must be in a car, wear a face mask, and bring a photo ID.
For more information, call (909) 803-1059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.