Fontana Community Church, the oldest church in Fontana, is being beautified with the help of some of its youngest members.
The church is starting a new succulent planting project in the prayer garden, said Elisabeth Tungka, one of the church members.
On June 15, children in the church’s preschool helped kick off the undertaking.
“This project is in honor of World Environment Day, which was on June 5, and World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought on June 17,” Tungka said.
Fontana Community Church, which is nearly 100 years old, is located at 8316 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 822-8085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.