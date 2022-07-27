Fontana Community Church, the oldest church in the city, will be celebrating its 97th anniversary on Sunday, July 31.
The service will take place at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a time of fellowship with coffee and cupcakes.
The story of the church began on July 19, 1925, when it was chartered by Fontana founder A.B. Miller and 187 pioneers. In 1926, they broke ground on the sanctuary, which had a distinctive mission-style architecture, bell tower, and red tile roof. Miller donated the land and $10,000 to this project.
“In an age where so much has changed, FCC continues a tradition of service to the downtown as a non-denominational community church,” said Pastor Dayton Griffin-Sloat.
For more than half a century, it has served families with its Weekday Nursery School, an affordable Christian child-care and school. For more than three decades, it has hosted Crossroads, a Christian renewal ministry founded by LD and Ruth Johnson. It shares facilities with GMIM, an Indonesian language church, and provides space for AA meetings.
In the past, Fontana Community Church hosted Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and numerous civic organizations. The first Boy Scout troop in town, Troop 501, began at the church.
“Its beautiful stained-glass windows have borne witness to hundreds of weddings, baptisms and funerals,” Griffin-Sloat said.
“On this special anniversary, anyone with special memories or photos of a wedding, baptism, or special event from your life can send them to the church office or email them to font.comm.church@att.net. They will be included in a special scrapbook and media presentation on that day. Better yet, if you have memories to share, join the congregation in worship at 10 a.m. on July 31 and share them in person. All are welcome.”
The church is located at 8316 Sierra Avenue, across from City Hall. The phone number is (909) 822-8085.
