The Fontana Community Coalition is seeking community members and stakeholders to join a newly funded project called Drug Free Communities (DFC).
DFC is the leading effort to mobilizing residents of Fontana to prevent and reduce tobacco, opioid, and alcohol use among youth.
Fontana's DFC meeting occurs every fourth Wednesday of the month and is a time when residents come together to discuss and plan activities involving substance use prevention.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact Michelle Holguin, the program coordinator, at michelle@we-reachout.org or at (909) 982-8641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.