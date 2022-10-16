The Fontana Community Open Enrollment Health Fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 to provide valuable information regarding health and wellness resources for local families.
The Health Fair will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
There will be dozens of health and wellness experts sharing information about health insurance plans available during the open enrollment period.
Participants will also have access to:
• Health care screenings for blood pressure and blood sugar
• Free over the counter COVID-19 test kits and N95 mask
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the Health Fair, including vendor opportunities, call (909) 854-5151 or visit the Senior Center webpage at Seniors.Fontana.org.
