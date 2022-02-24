The City of Fontana Community Services Department has been selected as a 2021 California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) Award of Excellence recipient.
Fontana is being honored in the Excellence in Design – Park Planning category for Central City Park, which opened last year.
The CPRS awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in the areas of facility design, park planning, marketing and communication, community improvement and programming through demonstrating the principles of resourcefulness, execution, accomplishment and alignment with the parks and recreation mission.
“Central City Park’s award-winning design reflects our city’s commitment to providing vital public park space that is safe, accessible and a fun environment for our community,” said Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “We are honored to receive this award.”
Fontana’s 13-acre park provides visitors three lighted artificial turf fields for football and soccer use, a playground, concession, storage, and restroom building. There is also a community garden and horseshoe lanes on-site, with a recreational center located next to the park.
