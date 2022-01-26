Garth Nelson, the director of the Fontana Community Services Department, officially announced his retirement at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting.
Nelson, who has spent 54 years working in public service, was employed by the City of Fontana for 14 years.
Since coming to the city from Burbank in 2008, he has been involved in numerous significant projects, including overseeing the after school program coordinated by the City of Fontana and the Fontana Unified School District.
He also set up the award-winning Healthy Fontana program, the Fontana Community Senior Center, the Miller Park Amphitheater, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park.
“It’s been an amazing career, but the last 14 years here in Fontana have been a topper,” Nelson said during the meeting.
He thanked all the people he worked with and said he was proud to hand the baton to Daniel Schneider, the new director of the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.