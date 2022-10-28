Ted and Donna Mattson will be celebrating a major milestone on Nov. 1 — their 70th wedding anniversary.
They have lived in Fontana since 1955 and were originally from Drayton, N.D. They were married in East Grand Forks on Nov. 1, 1952.
An in-home celebration with friends and family is being planned on Oct. 29.
Ted (who was a plumbing contractor for many years) is 92 years old and Donna is 89.
They have four children, Susan Kuhn of Folsom, CA, Thomas Mattson of Victorville, CA, Cheryl Mattson of Fontana and Danielle Cameron of Murrieta, CA. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
