San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) has announced the expansion of the Probate Division beginning on Monday, March 6 in the Fontana Courthouse.
With the probate workload increasing by 43 percent over the last five years, SBSC has experienced some challenges to accommodate its current and future growth, considering the limited available space throughout the county, the court said in a news release on Feb. 9.
In addition to providing enhanced access in Fontana, this addition will improve caseloads and service to the probate community, the court said.
Department F5 in the Fontana Courthouse will hear all guardianship and public administrator matters. New hearings will be scheduled after Feb. 14 and heard after the transition on March 6.
“Since state funding for our court has improved, we continue to seek ways to expand services throughout our county to provide improved access for all court users,” said Presiding Judge R. Glenn Yabuno.
“Providing access to additional services like the on-site children’s waiting room and the self-help resources available in the Fontana Courthouse will enhance the support the court can provide to some of our most vulnerable community members,” said Supervising Probate Judge Michelle H. Gilleece.
The Fontana Courthouse is located at 17780 Arrow Boulevard.
