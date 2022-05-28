It’s time to celebrate: After a two-year hiatus, Fontana’s huge annual festival is returning.
The Fontana Days Festival will begin Thursday, June 2 and will continue through June 5 at Veterans Park, 17255 Merrill Avenue.
The family-fun event, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will include lots of carnival rides, booths, and entertainment all four days.
On June 2, the festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. and all rides will be $1 each.
The hours for the ensuing days will be:
Friday, June 3 — 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 4 — noon to 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 — noon to 10 p.m.
Those three days are “one price nights” with an unlimited ride special for $25.
----- THE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE will include:
June 2 at 6 p.m. — ‘80s all-stars
June 3 at 7 p.m. — Smokin Cobras
June 4 at 1 p.m. — Drumline competition
June 4 at 5 p.m. — Carole Lynne Dancers
June 4 at 7 p.m. — Bumptown
June 5 at 2 p.m. — DND performance
June 5 at 2:30 p.m. — Carole Lynn Dancers
June 5 at 6 p.m. — Cole Slaw
----- THE FESTIVAL was not held the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Exchange Club will be holding a solemn ceremony in honor of the lives that were lost during that time.
“The past two years have been challenging for all of us in Fontana,” said Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans. “Many have been affected directly, or through relationships lost friends and family members.”
A COVID-19 memorial service will be held at Veterans Park on Sunday, June 5 at 5 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.
Residents who have suffered a loss are invited to bring a 5x7 photo of their loved one to be placed on the stage during the memorial. For more information, call (909) 202-9464.
