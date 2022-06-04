With help from nice weather, the Fontana Days Festival is attracting big crowds to Veterans Park.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s as the festival continues through Sunday, June 5 at the park, which is located at 17255 Merrill Avenue.
The family-fun event, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, includes lots of carnival rides, booths, food, and entertainment.
The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on June 5.
The festival has returned this year after being canceled the previous two years due to COVID-19 concerns.
