The 2022 Fontana Days Festival was great for attendees — and just as great for the many students and nonprofit groups which benefited from the event.
The festival, which was held June 2-5, had its biggest turnout in many years with more than 41,000 guests, according to R. Dale Evans Sr., president of the Exchange Club of Fontana, which coordinates the event along with the City of Fontana.
“With more than 20 information booths, food clothes and jewelry vendors, the carnival attendees enjoyed good food, received important information, and bought a variety of items available at the park,” Evans said.
He thanked all the attendees and volunteers and also praised the event sponsors, including the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Real Journey/Entrepreneur High Fontana, Options for Youth Free Public Charter School, Burrtec Waste Management, Home Street Bank, Lewis Homes, Mary Powers Insurance, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Credit Union of Southern California, All Magic Paint and Body, Allegiance Steam Academy, Party Pro Tent, Keepers Assistance Security, and Fontana Hyundai.
The proceeds from the carnival will be used to continue to fund scholarships to all Fontana Unified School District high schools and to support other organizations providing youth activities promoting Americanism, community service, and child abuse prevention.
The Exchange Club of Fontana, which has a motto of “Unity for Service,” was founded in March of 1953 and will celebrate 70 years of helping the local community in 2023.
If residents are interested in volunteering, they can receive more information about the Exchange Club by emailing exchangeclubfontana@gmail.com or calling (909) 202-9464 and being Evans’ guest at one of the club meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at noon.
