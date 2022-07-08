utline:

The Exchange Club of Fontana recently presented a check for $30,000 to the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education for scholarships that were awarded to seniors at all seven high schools in Fontana. Giving the check to the FUSD were R. Dale Evans Sr., president of the Exchange Club, and Sonja Dawkins, the club’s scholarship chairwoman and immediate past president. Over the past 20 years, the club (which coordinates the Fontana Days Festival) has awarded more than $3 million to local high school seniors.