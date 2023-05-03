The 2023 Fontana Days Parade will be held Saturday, May 6, and this year it comes with an extra bonus: a special car show immediately following the event.
The annual parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
The parade will continue south to Orange Way and then will travel east to Mango Avenue and north to Arrow, ending up in front of Miller Park.
Tyler Allgeier, a Kaiser High School graduate who is a pro football player with the Atlanta Falcons, will be the grand marshal.
At the conclusion of the parade, the Fontana Days Car Show will take place behind Fontana City Hall in the east parking lot, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
Residents are invited to enter their vehicles in the car show. The cost to enter is $35 per car. Awards, including a grand prize trophy, will be given out at 3 p.m. This event is separate from the Fontana Car Show, which will be held on May 5.
For more information about the car show, email paulc@swtoyotalift.com.
The parade is held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which will take place at Veterans Park at the start of June.
----- THE TENTATIVE list of participants in the parade (not in order of appearance):
Fontana Police Department Volunteer Patrol
Exchange Club banner
Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band
Exchange Club president
Grand Marshall Tyler Allgeier
Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Young Homes float
City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval
Fontana Police Officers Association
CYSC All Stars
Kaiser High School Band and Color Guard
Sunrise Church P.E.A.C.E Center
Fontana Pop Warner Football
Jurupa Hills High School Spartan Regiment
Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council
Healthy Fontana
Burrtec Waste Industries
Fontana Tiny Tots Program
Tierra De Mi Padre
Fontana High School Folklorico
OLA Raider Band, Color Guard and Drill
Fontana Expanded Learning Program
Fontaneros Car Club
Kiwanis Club of Fontana
Fontana Community Senior Center
Foxtails Junior Roller Derby
San Bernardino County Fire Department Seagrave Engine
Boy Scout Troop 2000
Miss Fontana Pageant
Sierra Club
Summit High School Cheer
Amy Crumb, Carole Lynne Dance Studio
Summit High School Skyhawks Band
Pepe's Towing
Stater Bros. Markets
Southwest ToyotaLift
Fontana Middle School Folklorico
Pomona Valley Corvette Club
Pina Furniture
Miss Black Awareness
Fontana School Police Department
Sonja V. Dawkins, Realtor
Anderson Real Estate
For more information about the parade, visit exchangecluboffontana.org.
