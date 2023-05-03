Parade

Young ladies held the Fontana Exchange Club banner during a previous Fontana Days Parade.

The 2023 Fontana Days Parade will be held Saturday, May 6, and this year it comes with an extra bonus: a special car show immediately following the event.

The annual parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.

The parade will continue south to Orange Way and then will travel east to Mango Avenue and north to Arrow, ending up in front of Miller Park.

Tyler Allgeier, a Kaiser High School graduate who is a pro football player with the Atlanta Falcons, will be the grand marshal.

At the conclusion of the parade, the Fontana Days Car Show will take place behind Fontana City Hall in the east parking lot, 8353 Sierra Avenue.

Residents are invited to enter their vehicles in the car show. The cost to enter is $35 per car. Awards, including a grand prize trophy, will be given out at 3 p.m. This event is separate from the Fontana Car Show, which will be held on May 5.

For more information about the car show, email paulc@swtoyotalift.com.

The parade is held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which will take place at Veterans Park at the start of June.

----- THE TENTATIVE list of participants in the parade (not in order of appearance):

Fontana Police Department Volunteer Patrol

Exchange Club banner

Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band

Exchange Club president

Grand Marshall Tyler Allgeier

Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Young Homes float

City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval

Fontana Police Officers Association

CYSC All Stars

Kaiser High School Band and Color Guard

Sunrise Church P.E.A.C.E Center

Fontana Pop Warner Football

Jurupa Hills High School Spartan Regiment

Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council

Healthy Fontana

Burrtec Waste Industries

Fontana Tiny Tots Program

Tierra De Mi Padre

Fontana High School Folklorico

OLA Raider Band, Color Guard and Drill

Fontana Expanded Learning Program

Fontaneros Car Club

Kiwanis Club of Fontana

Fontana Community Senior Center

Foxtails Junior Roller Derby

San Bernardino County Fire Department Seagrave Engine

Boy Scout Troop 2000

Miss Fontana Pageant

Sierra Club

Summit High School Cheer

Amy Crumb, Carole Lynne Dance Studio

Summit High School Skyhawks Band

Pepe's Towing

Stater Bros. Markets

Southwest ToyotaLift

Fontana Middle School Folklorico

Pomona Valley Corvette Club

Pina Furniture

Miss Black Awareness

Fontana School Police Department

Sonja V. Dawkins, Realtor

Anderson Real Estate

For more information about the parade, visit exchangecluboffontana.org.

