Fontana's annual grand celebrations for 2020 have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both the Fontana Days Parade (which was originally scheduled for May 2) and the four-day Fontana Days Festival (slated for early June) will not take place this year, according to the Exchange Club of Fontana, which organizes both events.
The parade and festival are among the most popular events in the city each year, attracting thousands of participants. The tradition of a "Fontana Day" goes all the way back to the original founding of the townsite in 1913.
This year's theme was scheduled to be "The Roaring '20s," said Sonja Dawkins, the president of the Exchange Club, who expressed sadness that the events had to be called off.
"Who would have thought the Roaring '20s would have been as explosive as the influenza pandemic of the 1918s?" she said.
The Exchange Club members spend months planning and coordinating the parade and festival.
The carnival at Veterans Park annually raises thousands of dollars for worthwhile community projects, including student scholarships. But despite the cancellation of the event, the club is still planning to give out scholarships to local high school seniors.
Dawkins praised the efforts of club members Melba Rey, Maggie Gonzalez, Tina Kalberg, Pamela Eshleman, Bonnie Edmiston, Jesse Armendarez, R. Dale Evans, Kathy Nelson, Levi Pina, Brandy Segal, Gayle Hardy, Jessica Rodriguez, Jennifer Smith, Charles Jackson and Brock Champion.
"To all our sponsors and vendors, we are so grateful to you for your many years of faithful commitment to the Fontana Days celebrations," Dawkins said. "We look forward to a prosperous 2021."
The Exchange Club joins forces with the City of Fontana to make the Fontana Days events successful. The city is in charge of the Fontana Days Run, which also was cancelled (except for a Virtual Run).
"From our families to yours, please remain safe and continue to cover up and observe the social distancing, so we can stop this pandemic in its tracks," Dawkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.