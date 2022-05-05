Parade
Fontana Pop Warner will be one of the groups participating in the Fontana Days Parade.
 

After being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 concerns, the Fontana Days Parade is now roaring back.

With a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” the city’s big parade will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.

Participants will travel south on Sierra to Merrill Avenue and then will head east to Veterans Park (an approximately one-mile trek). It will be a sunny and breezy morning, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

----- HERE IS an updated list of participants who are scheduled to take part in the parade (not in order of appearance):

1928 Seagrave Fire Engine

A&J Dance Team

Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band and Color Guard

Mayor Acquanetta Warren

Armada Towing

Baby Miss California 2022 USA

Ballet Folklorico Tierra De Mi Padre

Burrtec Waste Industries

Carole Lynne Dance Studio

City Councilmember Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval

Charles Jackson — concert group

City of Fontana Tiny Tots

Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana

Congresswoman Norma Torres

Couture Man Sewing

Edwins Towing Inc.

Exchange Club President California/Nevada District

Fontana Middle School Ballet Folklorico

Fontana Exchange Club President

Fontana Expanded Learning Program

Fontana Fire Department Engine No. 1

Fontana First Assembly of God

Fontana High School Folklorico

Fontana High School Marching Band

Fontana High School ROTC

Fontana Middle School

Fontana Pastors United

Fontana Police Chaplains

Fontana Police Officers Association

Fontana Pop Warner Football and Cheer

Fontana/Rialto Elks Lodge

Fontana Rotary Club

Fontana Skyhawks Youth Athletics

Fontana Towing

Fontana Walks!

Fontaneros Car Club

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Troop 6824

Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House

Junior Fontana Leadership Intervention Program

Jurupa Hills High School Marching Band

Miss Fontana Pageant

Our Lady of Assumption

Pina Luxury Furniture

Pomona Valley Corvette Club

Reggie King float/City of Fontana

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department West Valley Mounted Posse

San Gorgonio Girl Scouts

Summit High School SkyHawks Marching Regiment

Stater Bros. Markets

Summit High School Cheer

The Door Christian Fellowship

Tokay Elementary - Student Council

United Steelworkers

The parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will be held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which is planned June 2-5 at Veterans Park.

