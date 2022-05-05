After being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 concerns, the Fontana Days Parade is now roaring back.
With a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” the city’s big parade will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
Participants will travel south on Sierra to Merrill Avenue and then will head east to Veterans Park (an approximately one-mile trek). It will be a sunny and breezy morning, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
----- HERE IS an updated list of participants who are scheduled to take part in the parade (not in order of appearance):
1928 Seagrave Fire Engine
A&J Dance Team
Fontana A.B. Miller High School Marching Band and Color Guard
Mayor Acquanetta Warren
Armada Towing
Baby Miss California 2022 USA
Ballet Folklorico Tierra De Mi Padre
Burrtec Waste Industries
Carole Lynne Dance Studio
City Councilmember Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval
Charles Jackson — concert group
City of Fontana Tiny Tots
Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana
Congresswoman Norma Torres
Couture Man Sewing
Edwins Towing Inc.
Exchange Club President California/Nevada District
Fontana Middle School Ballet Folklorico
Fontana Exchange Club President
Fontana Expanded Learning Program
Fontana Fire Department Engine No. 1
Fontana First Assembly of God
Fontana High School Folklorico
Fontana High School Marching Band
Fontana High School ROTC
Fontana Middle School
Fontana Pastors United
Fontana Police Chaplains
Fontana Police Officers Association
Fontana Pop Warner Football and Cheer
Fontana/Rialto Elks Lodge
Fontana Rotary Club
Fontana Skyhawks Youth Athletics
Fontana Towing
Fontana Walks!
Fontaneros Car Club
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Troop 6824
Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House
Junior Fontana Leadership Intervention Program
Jurupa Hills High School Marching Band
Miss Fontana Pageant
Our Lady of Assumption
Pina Luxury Furniture
Pomona Valley Corvette Club
Reggie King float/City of Fontana
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department West Valley Mounted Posse
San Gorgonio Girl Scouts
Summit High School SkyHawks Marching Regiment
Stater Bros. Markets
Summit High School Cheer
The Door Christian Fellowship
Tokay Elementary - Student Council
United Steelworkers
The parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will be held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which is planned June 2-5 at Veterans Park.
