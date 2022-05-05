Parade
Fontana Pop Warner will be one of the groups participating in the Fontana Days Parade.
 

After being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 concerns, the Fontana Days Parade is now roaring back.

With a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” the city’s big parade will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.

Participants will travel south on Sierra to Merrill Avenue and then will head east to Veterans Park (an approximately one-mile trek). It will be a sunny morning, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is a preliminary list of some of the parade participants:

Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana

Summit High School Band

Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House

Edwin’s Towing

Fontana High School MCJROTC

Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council

Armada Towing

Fontana High School Folklorico

Fontana Rotary Club

Fontana Expanded Learning Program

Ballet Folklorico Tierra de mi Padre

Couture Man Sewing

Fontana A.B. Miller High School

United Steelworkers

Fontana Middle School

Fontana High School

Jurupa Hills High School

Fontaneros Car Club

Miss Fontana Pageant

Fontana Pop Warner

Dave Black, California/Nev National Exchange Club District President

Pina Luxury Furniture

The parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will be held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which is planned June 2-5 at Veterans Park.

