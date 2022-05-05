After being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 concerns, the Fontana Days Parade is now roaring back.
With a theme of “The Roaring ‘20s,” the city’s big parade will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard.
Participants will travel south on Sierra to Merrill Avenue and then will head east to Veterans Park (an approximately one-mile trek). It will be a sunny morning, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
Here is a preliminary list of some of the parade participants:
Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana
Summit High School Band
Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House
Edwin’s Towing
Fontana High School MCJROTC
Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council
Armada Towing
Fontana High School Folklorico
Fontana Rotary Club
Fontana Expanded Learning Program
Ballet Folklorico Tierra de mi Padre
Couture Man Sewing
Fontana A.B. Miller High School
United Steelworkers
Fontana Middle School
Fontana High School
Jurupa Hills High School
Fontaneros Car Club
Miss Fontana Pageant
Fontana Pop Warner
Dave Black, California/Nev National Exchange Club District President
Pina Luxury Furniture
The parade, which is coordinated by the Exchange Club of Fontana, will be held separately from the Fontana Days Festival, which is planned June 2-5 at Veterans Park.
