The Fontana Democratic Club (FDC) recently announced its endorsements for the 2024 primary election.
The endorsements were made after a thorough vetting process that included a questionnaire sent to all candidates, virtual town hall meetings with candidates, and discussions amongst members of the club's endorsement interview committee, the club said in a news release.
The endorsements are:
• Assembly District 50 — Robert Garcia, who is currently serving on the Etiwanda School Board.
• Assembly District 53 — Carlos Goytia, who has been serving in the Three Valleys Municipal Water District.
• Congressional District 35 — Melissa May.
Back in June, the club announced its endorsement of Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes for Senate District 29.
“The Fontana Democratic Club expresses its gratitude toward the candidates who participated in the endorsement process but regrets that none of the other candidates responded to the club's questionnaire or endorsement process,” the news release said.
For more information about the Fontana Democratic Club and its endorsements, visit:
