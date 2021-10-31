Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 25-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed two victims on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 4:37 p.m., the deputies responded to a reported assault with a weapon in the 10000 block of Claremont Avenue in unincorporated Bloomington.
The reporting party told dispatch two people were stabbed with pliers. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect, Guadalupe Lemus, argued with one of the victims with whom she had a romantic relationship. During the argument, two different victims were stabbed, resulting in minor injuries, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspect left with a young child prior to deputies responding to the call. Deputies located evidence at the scene and later contacted Lemus in Colton. She was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of assault with a weapon and domestic violence.
