Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on an attempted murder charge and seized numerous firearms, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 20 at about 5:31 p.m., the deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 10700 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington and located an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to his right hand. Deputies moved the victim to safety and rendered first aid. The victim advised deputies the suspect was still inside the residence and was armed with a pistol.
Deputies conducted evacuations in the immediate area and set up a containment perimeter. They ordered the suspect to step out unarmed and surrender by the use of the PA system in the patrol unit.
The suspect, later identified as John Baldwin, complied to orders and surrendered without further incident. Baldwin was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
Multiple firearms were located inside the residence, including assault rifles, shotguns and pistols. They were taken as evidence and for safe keeping and transported to the Fontana Station.
The victim was treated at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery after surgery.
