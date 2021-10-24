Fontana Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a 60-year-old man on charges of brandishing a weapon and domestic battery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 23 at about 1:11 p.m., the deputies responded to an in-progress disturbance at a residence in the 3600 block of Bur Oak Road in the unincorporated area of Rialto.
The reporting party told Sheriff’s Dispatch the suspect, Donald Jordan, allegedly struck a female and came toward her with a knife. The reporting party and a child were locked in a room for their safety. Deputies arrived, tactically approached the residence, and safely detained Jordan.
The investigation revealed Jordan allegedly struck two different family members and tried to break a ventilator, which a family member was dependent upon to breathe. The suspect then armed himself with a butcher knife, which caused a victim to pepper spray him, the Sheriff's Department said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Jordan was booked into West Valley Detention Center. Additional charges will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for consideration.
