Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 62-year-old man on an attempted murder charge after an incident in the unincorporated area of Rialto on Oct. 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:06 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue. The victim told dispatch Ross Baker shot him. Deputies arrived and found the victim in a neighbor’s driveway.
Deputies learned Baker was still inside the incident location and was possibly armed. Deputies quickly moved the victim out of the immediate area so he could be treated by medical personnel. Deputies contained the area with the assistance of the Rialto Police Department.
A short time later, Baker exited the residence and was arrested without further incident.
The ensuing investigation revealed Baker and the victim were roommates and, during an argument, Baker allegedly shot the victim. Deputies authored a search warrant to gather evidence from the incident location. During the search, deputies located a firearm which was stolen from Ontario and believed to have been used in the shooting.
Deputies also seized more than a pound of methamphetamine, about $37,000 in currency (suspected to be from the sale of methamphetamine), the bullet that struck the victim, and other evidence from the shooting. Baker was also determined to be a convicted felon.
The victim was shot in the torso and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Baker was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center for numerous felony charges, including attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
