A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened a woman in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 2:03 a.m., Deputy Alvarez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding an unknown man breaking into a residence in the 19300 block of Easton Street in Rialto while the victim was sleeping. Alvarez arrived within minutes, located the frantic female victim, checked the residence, and discovered the suspect fled on foot.
Alvarez obtained assistance from additional deputies and searched the area for the suspect. As deputies conducted a thorough search of the area, Alvarez spotted the suspect, later identified as Neil John Alere, a resident of Ontario, attempting to walk away. Alere was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
“Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, activate their alarms and call police for any suspicious activity. Residents are also encouraged to participate in active community programs such as Neighborhood Watch and always be vigilant,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
