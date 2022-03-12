Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself in view of numerous people, including children, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 9 just before 4 p.m., the deputies responded to a report of a subject committing sexual acts in public in the 17800 block of San Bernardino Avenue in Bloomington.
Upon arrival, deputies found Ruben Mondragon Salvado, 34, a transient who frequents Fontana, hiding nearby and detained him without incident.
Through investigation, deputies determined the suspect exposed his genitals in public and committed sexual acts in view of numerous people and children. He was arrested and booked into jail, where he was later issued a citation and released from custody.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the WeTip website at www.wetip.com.
